Vienna talks, Europe must ask US to acknowledge past mistakes: Pakistani daily

‘The Nation’ in its editorial comments said that the planned talks in Vienna will be a breakthrough for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the United States (US).

“To be fair to Iran, it was not Tehran that violated the deal. Yet, the attitude of the Biden administration towards Tehran is not healthy; it will not help it to return to the 2015 deal,” it noted.

The editorial said instead of admitting the faults in the policies of the previous government, America’s demand from Iran to show compliance to the agreement’s terms when their compliance went long after the original deal was broken is unjust.

“The allies of the US, instead of asking Iran to show a positive attitude, should recommend the US to acknowledge past mistakes. Showing inflexibility will take this situation nowhere. The Biden administration must attend the meeting without demanding anything from Iran to give life to the dead deal,” it said.

The Nation added the success of the upcoming meeting is dependent on finding common ground.

“If the US cuts back on some of the harshest sanctions, Biden’s administration will show a practical demonstration of its commitment to upholding the nuclear deal,” it viewed.

The paper said before anything else, giving some breathing space to Iran is essential to make the Vienna talks fruitful.

