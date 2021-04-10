Webinar on JCPOA held in Pakistan, urging US to be responsible

They were addressing a webinar highlighting the JCPOA and international multilateral diplomacy, organised by Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in Islamabad.

Dr. Mohammad Reza Takhshid, Dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science, University of Tehran, attended the virtual meeting as a special guest and keynote speaker.

** White House should renounce unilateralism

Addressing participants, former Senator and senior politician retired Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum condemned the US policy of unilateralism.

“Unilateralism is that you don’t bother for international laws, you don’t bother for international institutions and you do what even you want to do, this is what exactly US did in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and so on,” he said.

The expert added the JCPOA is a true example of multilateralism but Trump with a stroke of a pen had slashed it off and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

The former head of the Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group viewed there should be justice in the world as on one hand Iran is being pressurized over its peaceful nuclear program but there is no check on Zionist regime which is developing a covert nuclear program.

He said Iran even has allowed the IAEA to inspect them.

“We hope and pray that good sense will prevail this time and US President Joe Biden would return back to Iran nuclear deal as there is a greater responsibility on the US to take negotiations with Iran to a meaningful level,” he said.

He said, ‘we have paid a heavy price for unilateralism, let us not repeat past mistakes and live in peace with mutual coexistence.’

**JCPOA crucial in breaking Iran-US deadlock

Dr. Mohammad Reza Takhshid, Dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science, University of Tehran, said in the webinar the role of JCPOA is crucial in breaking the deadlock in communication between the US and Iran.

He said the JCOPA was signed after long process of consultations and discussions which was a big achievement for Iran and European countries.

The expert added the JCOPA prevented the region from catastrophe but unfortunately Donald Trump left the deal and ruined everything.

However the professor was optimistic that the deal would be revived noting that Iran is a peaceful country and wants to resolve all issues with the US through dialogue.

While responding to a question about the next Iranian election and its impact on negotiations, Takhshid said right now, the Iranian people, politicians, and the Supreme Leader believe that it is in the country’s benefit to join the talks to revive the JCPOA in its original form.

To another question he said that the Europeans are trying to include other issues in the revival of the JCOPA which I believe Iran would not agree at all at this point. “They might agree to talks after the revival of the nuclear deal,” he said.

To yet another question he said that Iran and Europe will resolve their differences based on the original content of the JCPOA.

“Both sides will get benefits from joining the JCPOA,’ viewed Mohammad Reza Takhshid and I believe that through negotiations they would find a road map to resolve all issues,” he stated.

**US sanctions have no impact on Iran

Dr. Syed Qandeel Abbas, Professor of Politics and International Relations at Quaid-e-Azam University expressing his views said Iran has been saying that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and Supreme Leader has also issued a fatwa saying the production and use of weapons of mass destruction is haram.

He said that the US in past has tried to isolate Iran and tried to create problems for the country through sanctions.

The professor added when the JCPOA was signed in the 2015 a ray of hope for the region was emerged but Donald Trump let the deal without any solid justification.

After the re-election of Joe Biden there was a hope that the deal would be revived. “JCPOA is an explicit example of multilateralism but the agreement us facing uncertain situation due to US unilateral action,” he said.

Dr. Syed Qandeel Abbas went on to say Iran has already stated that it is not interested in the step by step lifting of sanctions.

He said if the deal is revived, it would certainly help Iran in improving its economy but in case the deal is not revived, Iran would look for other alternatives like they have already entered into a partnership with China.

“After signing deal with China they Iran is not depending on lifting of sanctions imposed by the US for last forty years,” he said.

The expert added a new bloc with Iran, Pakistan, Russia and turkey is emerging as everybody needs security and stability in the region.

“Revival of the nuclear deal however, is crucial as it can potentially thwart regional as well as international polarisation,” Dr Qandeel pointed out.

Another speaker Professor Samina Yasmin in her comments said failure of the JCPOA would form new regional blocs. She said if the deal is not revived it would increase cost for the US foreign policy. “I hope that the JCPOA would be revived,” she said.

Concluding the session, Imran Sardar from IRS said nothing can be said for sure at this moment about outcome of the JCPOA talks and success of upcoming dialogue largely depends upon loyalty from both sides to the agrees terms and conditions.

