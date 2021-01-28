Pakistani expert calls for lifting US sanctions on Iran

In an interview with IRNA Dr. Rizwana Abbasi, the head of Department of International Relations at the national University of Modern Languages, Islamabad said although, the new US Administration has laid out a foreign-policy vision for the next four years in which repairing alliances and accords is one of its top priorities, it is more likely that President Biden would revive the JCPOA.

She said indeed, Trump Administration’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, application of secondary sanctions and economic pressure could not really change Iranian behavior instead Trump’s actions led to reinforce the Iranian security concerns.

“Trump’s withdrawal from the deal with Iran has strengthened not weaken the Iranian national security, resolve and national harmony,” she said.

The analyst said despite its crippling economy amid Covid-19 pandemic, the Iranians have survived.

“The sanctions and Covid crisis has made Iranian self-reliant economically thereby compelling them look towards east for the future in terms of their monetary benefits and economic growth thereby reducing their reliance on the West,” noted Dr. Rizwana Abbasi.

She said that Biden may lift most of the sanctions demanding Iran for rolling back most of its nuclear advancements since 2019.

“The question then arises who would take the first move before reentering the JCPOA? How would EU, Israel and US Arab allies react to it? Will EU become a mediator this time again?” asked the professor.

She added that resumption of dialogue would lead to a zero sum game unless Biden announces sanctions relief before the commencement of negotiations on revival of the JCPOA.

“As part of these negotiations, Iran will certainly demand compensation for damages it has suffered from Trump’s withdrawal,” said Dr. Rizwana Abbasi.

The expert in her views said that the sanctions relief and revival of the JCPOA should be new US administrations’ first priority.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated that it is willing to resume fulfilling its obligations only if the sanctions are lifted.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a cabinet session said that new White House residents should remove the strains caused by four years lawbreaking, adding that Iran expects those who take power in the US today to return to commitments and the International Law.

“If they honestly do so, Iran will exercise compliance to all its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Rouhani said.

