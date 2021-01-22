As new US administration comes in, Pakistan emphasizes engagement on JCPOA

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri responding to a question of IRNA during his weekly media briefing in Islamabad said Pakistan has a principled position on the JCPOA.

“We believe in the policy of engagement,” he said.

Congratulating Joe Biden as the new US President, he added ‘we hope that all parties of the agreement will come to the negotiating table and show compliance with their part of the obligations that they have under the JCPOA.’

“We believe JCPOA represents a good model of mutually agreed and negotiated settlement of issues at the international level,” he said.

Pakistani experts and political observers while reacting on the departure of Trump have equated this development with the end of unilateralism and stressing the need for serious US action to revive multilateralism.

Javed Siddiq, editor of daily ‘Nawa-i-Waqt’ said Trump, unlike his predecessors, launched an offensive against the Islamic Republic of Iran and ruined everything but Joe Biden should know that dialogue is the only way to resolve differences with Iran and policy of maximum pressure would be counterproductive.

Abdul Sattar in an article published in daily ‘The News’ said US targeted the Iranian people in every possible way, assassinated their senior general and prevented the revival of the Iranian economic cycle but with the arrival of Biden things will get better.

Former Pakistani ambassador to Iran Asif Ali Khan Durani also said that Biden's rejoining of the JCPOA would be a right step in the right direction for two reasons. First, it would not only rekindle the hope for the revival of disarmament machinery paralyzed for the past three decades primarily because of the U.S. hardline approach, but also augur well for multilateralism which suffered immensely due to Trump's unilateralist impulsiveness.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stated that if the United States returns to the JCPOA and the other parties to this international agreement fulfill their obligations, the steps taken by Tehran to reduce JCPOA obligations will be reversed immediately.

