US developments mark end of era of a sole superpower: Pakistani Senator

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of Senate Foreign Affairs while addressing a virtual meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committees of the Pro-Palestine Countries said that Pakistan and Iran share the same common perspective on Palestine.

"As we oppose any attempt at undermining the just cause of the people of Palestine and both Pakistan and Iran remain committed to the formation of an independent Palestine, with al-Quds as its capital as enshrined in the United Nations resolutions," he said.

The virtual meeting was hosted by the Parliament of Iran.

"I wish to thank the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is a brotherly neighbor of Pakistan with a long history of common interest, common issues, and above all common and sustained commitment to the cause of Palestine," he said.

He said that Pakistan's commitment to Palestine predates the creation of Pakistan because the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has talked about the rights of Palestine as far back as 1940 when the struggle for Pakistan started under his great leadership.

“7 years later Pakistan was created and since then Pakistan has steadfastly remained committed to the Palestinian cause," Senator Mushahid observed.

**The compromising rulers surrendered to Zionist regime

He said in every cause, there is always a choice and the choice is either to surrender or to struggle. In the cause of Palestine today, some have chosen to surrender to brute force and recognize Israel as it represses the people of Palestine.

“This undermines all United Nations resolutions. For Pakistan, which has a principal stance on Kashmir as well, Palestine is a sacred cause and surrender is not an option,” he said.

He said that Pakistan is committed to supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people till the achievement of their goals.

**The disintegration of America and end of era of a single superpower

He said that the conference is taking place at a historical movement when there is a shift in the global balance of economic and political power in which we see a shift, from the West to the East.

He said that recent developments in the United States have shown that a divided and weakened America is on the decline and this is a world of multi-polarity and end of the age of the so-called sole superpower.

He added above all, it is also an age where the notion of might is right is no longer tenable but, in fact, the principal of Right is Might is paramount and it is in this context that causes like Kashmir and Palestine top the global agenda of peace and justice through the implementation of United Nations Resolutions.

The pro-Palestinian states in a final statement of the virtual meeting supported the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and the holding of a referendum planned by the UN Secretariat.

At the invitation of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, the first virtual meeting of the heads of the foreign affairs committees of the pro-Palestinian parliaments and Palestinian groups took place on Monday in Tehran under the slogan "Quds is the axis of unity against the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime".

