Biden must convert threats into opportunities: Iranian envoy to Pakistan

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini expressed these views while giving a detailed interview to Pakistan’s official news channel PTV world.

The ambassador in the interview talked about the Iranian policies regarding regional and international developments, cooperation with neighboring countries, Iran's support for de-escalation in South and West Asia. He also briefed about Iran's effective steps in the fight against coronavirus and ways to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran as compared to other countries, has always welcomed and used collective plans for regional cooperation, dialogue to resolve conflicts, diplomacy and peaceful methods.

The ambassador emphasized that Iran is ready to create a new page in relations with some countries that have misunderstandings.

He also warned of some provocative actions in the region, especially the Zionist regime's conspiracy for military adventure.

"Even in the last days of Trump's presence in power, the Zionist regime attempts for a military action in the region, however, Iran will not hesitate to give a swift and immediate response to any strategic mistake,” he said.

** The inability of the dominating powers against the independence of Iran

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said Iran's foreign policy is based upon a principle, which is completely transparent and well-known and in our constitution this principle is defined as mutual respect, common interests, non-intervention in internal affairs of the other countries and unacceptance of other’s hegemony, we do not accept domination of big powers, and don’t want to dominate others.

“As you are aware after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, a disastrous war of eight years was imposed upon us by Sadaam’s regime that was the most criminal regimes of that time. Many regional and trans-regional countries supported this invader,” he said.

The envoy said after this war and even during the war, we strived to rebuild our friendly ties with others by ignoring the support of regional and trans-regional countries to the aggressor.

He added: We also have a stern principle in our constitution that may be a cause of misconception between us and the hegemonic powers, that basic principle in independence.

“We give extraordinary value to this independence and ready to pay required price to protect and secure this principle,” Hosseini said.

He noted any country that intendeds to impose its will on others and exploit them certainly will not like our approach, US regime has the same situation regarding us.

“So since establishment of the Islamic Revolution the US has continued and even increased its enmity during different governments,” he added.

The ambassador went on to say regarding other countries we have always followed collective plans for peace, security, cooperation, dialogue and adopted peaceful method to solve the differences and disputes.

“We have always welcomed the countries which showed goodwill or took friendly initiatives like Pakistan for reduction of tensions between Iran and some Arab countries of the region and announced our stand clearly in this regard that we support it and have the readiness to open a new chapter in relations with the countries with which we have misconceptions,” he said.

**Biden must make up for Trump's losses to Iran

He said unfortunately Trump administration has destroyed many opportunities, and converted them into threat.

“JCPOA could provide an opportunity and new potentials but the step taken by Trump and supported by likeminded governments, in fact ruined all the avenues of opportunity, they sanctions our highest level officials, including our Supreme Leader, imposed sanctions on our foreign minister and a large number of our officials, and increased them to the level that we are facing difficulties in arranging medicine and medical equipment,” he said.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini expressing views said Trump administration imposed the most crippling sanctions against us.

“Now soon we will have Biden administration in US, so Biden should work to restore these ruined opportunities and potentials,” he said.

He added we are bearing losses and these were made while we have been completely abiding to our commitments. European countries, IAEA and even US confirmed that we fulfilled all of our commitments but US and to a large extent European countries did not acted upon their obligations.

“So any new development or new opportunity depends on Mr. Biden and his actions should speak louder than words,” he noted.

The ambassador went on to say Biden should take practical steps to reinstate JCPOA and restore the lost opportunities and if these opportunities are restored, yes we can utilize these opportunities and a new approach and conduct could be adopted and Iran will return to its previous obligations.

** Hormuz Peace Initiative is an opportunity for convergence in the region

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said "we believe there are a lot of potentials in the region and countless commonalties with the regional countries, so there is bright future for us on the base of these commonalities and existing opportunities".

He said Iran has so far presented some regional plans, the last one presented by Dr. Rouhani, Honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the name of HOPE, ‘Hormuz Peace Plan for regional peace’.

“This plan is based upon participation of all regional countries, we do not believe in exclusion of any country in the region. Although there are some countries who want to exclude Iran from the regional equations," he noted.

The ambassador said the regional countries with their potentials can enter in this plan aims at dialogue for peace and putting the differences in opinions on the table and utilizing diplomatic means and dialogue to solve the disputes.

“We can sit together without interference of alliance and put our differences of views on table and solve the issues or at least bring out views close to each other. I believe we countries of the region have no option except to hold dialogue and bring our people close to each other for a better future,” he noted.

He said that If "we try to exclude other countries or neighbors from the regional equations" it will not work. “We should underscore our commonalities and to remove our misunderstandings by utilizing the best means, which are dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

** Trump, the main person responsible for imposing state terrorism against Iran

The ambassador said the assassination of Martyr General Qasem Soleimani made it very clear that the Islamic Republic of Iran has fallen victim to a state terrorism, because Trump personally ordered the assassination of a famous operational commander in the fight against terrorism in Iran, the region and the world Issued.

“It was General Soleimani who stood in front of Daesh terrorism and became successful in suppressing it and did not allow the capitals of the regional countries fall in the hands of terrorist and criminal groups of Daesh,” he said.

"So it is evident that US committed it and we also showed a quick, timely but minimum reaction by targeting Ainul Asad base of US troops in Iraq," said the diplomat.

The envoy said in the sabotage acts against nuclear installations or the martyrdom of Iran's nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and some other nuclear scientists, involvement of Massad and Zionist regime of Israel is evident.

“The evidences well prove the main role of Moassad and Zionist regime in assassination of these scientists, although, there is a possibility of cooperation by some regional countries in these acts,” he noted.

He said Iran is looking for boosting the security pillars and has succeeded to maintain its security for its own resources.

“No foreign country has helped us in boosting our security rather some regional and trans-regional countries tried to create insecurity in our country. But by the grace of God our country not only maintained its stability and security rather protected its integrity, independence and political sovereignty,” said the ambassador.

** The dynamics of Iranian women in society

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said after the victory of Islamic Revolution a lot of opportunities and potentials have been provided to women by the government.

“In the education sector we have more female students; at school and university level than male students,” he said.

He added there is representation of women in every field; there are number of women parliamentarians and even the cabinet members. There are a lot of ladies, who are working as President’s aides.

“A large number of women are working in universities, trade, management and politics sectors, like as ambassadors,” he said.

The ambassador said: "We provide good opportunities and appropriate atmosphere to women to present their capabilities in every walk of life."

"By grace of God, Iranian women have shown their capabilities well in political, social, educational, scientific areas and I hope they keep this upward trajectory," he said.

** Strong steps of Iran in the fight against Corona

Hosseini said Iran was the second country after China, which came under attack of COVID-19 virus, this virus was an unknown entity and even now, no country could claim to fully know about this virus or acquired appropriate method to overcome it.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, has made endeavors and successfully taken steps to create awareness in the people about its danger and the way to prevent and control its further outbreak, coordination with some countries and organizations, including Pakistan and WHO, has also been on the agenda,” he said.

The ambassador said the WHO highly appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in management and controlling this disease in the country.

“Meanwhile our doctors, specialists and scientists stepped in to diagnose this virus and to make vaccine,” he said.

The envoy added Iran has made significant progress in this regard and we are testing the vaccine on human beings and by grace of God, reached good results so far.

"Overall endeavors of Iran have been appreciated by WHO and in making of vaccine, Iran is among the prominent countries, who can claim to produce vaccine. I hope the cooperative endeavors of the government and people of Iran reach the required results to control the virus," said the ambassador.

** The important position of the family in Iranian society

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said Iran benefits rich and humanitarian based traditions that have been evolved and established during its civilization.

“Some of these traditions are importance of family unit, respect to elders, protection and securing of family that is the main base of the society. The family plays a significant role, the old generations and we should not only protect, but transfer the traditions based on humanity to new generations,” he said.

He added hospitality of Iranians has always been famous; everyone with any couture who has entered the country, accorded with Iranian hospitality and respect regardless of their faith and creed.

“Moreover antiquities, cultural attractions, geographical and environmental attractions have also been made a source of attention for them,” he said.

** Investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian plane continues

Hosseini said the crash of the Ukrainian plane in Tehran was a sad incident, which happened a few days after the martyrdom of General Soleimani and people of our country were deeply grieved over it.

He added the details of this incident are not clear yet, and on the other hand, in addition to Iran, some other countries, including Ukraine and France, were involved in deciphering of black box of the aircraft.

“So these countries are also involved in the investigation and different countries by the interaction and exchange of views are trying to reach a conclusion about the nature and circumstances in which the incident happened and what should be done to compensate it,” he said.

** Iran's decisive response will be waiting for the aggressors

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan said one thing is clear that during the recent years Zionist regime of Israel has been constantly trying to instigate and provoke the US to take a military action against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Although some Americans tried to prevent these provocations, it was the power and deterrence capability of Iran that played the preventive role and stopped the Americans to take such step.” He said.

He said Israel and one or two regional countries have been trying that in the remaining period of Trump tenure this could happen and inflict and effective military blow against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The Zionist regime is definitely looking for it but we depend on our independent deterrence power and will remain silent against any such action. Any violation of our airspace by any aggressor will be responded; and we have shown this to Americans,” he warned.

He said where we see an appropriate retaliation is required, we respond to it. “What Dr. Zarif has put up, shows the continuous provocations of Zionist regime and advised to the US side to be cautious to the last days of Trump’s presidency, for not committing and strategic mistake or adventure which might have serious ramifications and could not be compensated,” said Hosseini.

** Violating members of JCPOA must abide by their obligations

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said Iran is a fully committed to commitments it has made under the JCPOA.

“We are committed to our overall obligations but these obligations are for all parties of the agreement. It would not be the case that Iran fulfills hundred percent of its obligations and the other side withdraw its obligations and try to sabotage the agreement but the other countries remained in the agreement and do not fulfill their obligations,” he noted.

He said we have told them, if they did not remain committed to their obligations, Iran did not see any obligation to remain with them.

“We try to protect the JCPOA but on what cost? On the coast of bearing damages while others merely claim to adhere it,” he said.

He added we have taken steps under the JCPOA framework to make realize the other side about our seriousness in this matter that if they are not committed, we do not have any obligation to be committed.

** Bond of brotherhood between Iran and Pakistan model for regional states

The ambassador in his views said Iran was the first country which recognized Pakistan after the independence and Pakistan was the first country that recognized the Islamic Republic of Iran after 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“We have deep-rooted bonds since past on the basis of religion, culture, language, literature and faith, we have a lot of commonalties; our bonds also have been based upon amity and friendship,” he said.

He added these are the real assets for the ties between the two countries and neighbors, whom Almighty Allah wanted to be together.

“So Iran and Pakistan have always enjoyed friendly ties, we have been together and will remain together,” he said.

He said besides that we have common interests, there are a lot of economic potentials, which could be complementary of each other.

“If Pakistan requires energy, Iran is a big producer of energy, while Pakistan is one of the largest producers of food items. Along our common interests, our view points are very close to each other,” said Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini.

He viewed in the political area most of our issues and stances are same and in many issues we are very close.

“We think one of the best ways to remove misconceptions is booting fraternity and friendship bonds,” he said.

He said this could be a good example for the regional and neighboring countries. “Pakistan as a window to enter in South Asia and Iran as a door to enter in Europe, could provide many opportunities to each other,” he said.

He added if we depend upon our potentials, Iran and Pakistan as an example and symbol of fraternity, friendship and peace can prevent themselves to the region and the world.

** Utilization of regional and international capacities

Hosseini said Iran and Pakistan along with Turkey are the founding members of the ECO. “Another opportunity is platform of D-8 countries where we can have multilateral cooperation as well,” he said.

He said we can strengthen our bilateral relationship and can have multilateral cooperation through the platform of these organizations and benefit from the potentials of other countries.

“We have also announced time and again that we can participate in CPEC projects, we support any plan or initiative to boost bilateral relationship, regional cooperation and convergence in the regional countries and we have the readiness to join the collective cooperation,” he said.

He added Iran and Pakistan as two important countries can benefit from their mutual cooperation and their regional and institutional opportunities. “We think, the existing potential of cooperation has not been fully utilized and we can benefit more from our existing potentials,” he noted.

** Iran supports peace in the subcontinent

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan talking about the situation in Kashmir and the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard said the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said the people of this region deserve to enjoy their legitimate rights.

He added Iran has good relations with both Pakistan and India, and does not like any incidents or tensions between the two countries that overshadow the region.

** The need for strong steps to strengthen mutual trade

Hosseini on Iran-Pakistan trade relations and measures taken to strengthen this cooperation by increasing official border crossings, energy projects such as the transfer of gas from Iran to Pakistan, said these projects are very important and effective."

“We cannot advance any plan unless we increase coordination with each other and increase the level of exchange of delegations between the two countries,” he said.

Regarding religious tourism between the two countries and using each other's capacities to strengthen the industry, he added: Tourism is one of the most important capacities between Iran and Pakistan and should not be limited to pilgrims.

He said Iran offers health tourism and geographical in terms of historical places so we must take steps to strengthen it. “We believe that both Iranians should know Pakistan and Pakistanis should know the Islamic Republic of Iran closely,” he said.

** Supreme Leader, the best expert on Iqbal

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan said Pakistani poet and philosopher Allama Mohammad Iqbal is popular in Iran and many of our elders and officials are devoted to this beloved poet.

“The Supreme Leader is one of the best experts of Iqbal Lahori,” he said.

He said he had given detailed speeches about the poems of Allamah Iqbal and his influence on history.

He added: Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, paid an official visit to Pakistan 35 years ago as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and praised the position of this prominent figure in Lahore.

** Persian language, cause of closeness of nations of Iran and Pakistan

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said Persian language is famous for its sweetness and fluency.

“Persian is the official language of in Ira and in addition to Iran, Persian has been a formal language to other areas like Central Asia, West Asia and South Asia,” he said.

He said some countries, who were seeking political dominance, worked to replace Persian language with their language but could not prevent its effectiveness on other languages, like Urdu or the languages exist in Central Asia.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been endeavoring to protect the deep-rooted Persian literature and culture which has well made its place in the minds and hearts of the people,” he said.

The ambassador said: "We have made plans to boost Persian language experience and learning with the lovers and seekers of Persian language in various countries especially in Pakistan."

