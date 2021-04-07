Many commonalities connect Iran, Kazakhstan: Zarif

Zarif met Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi on Wednesday in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

He thanked hospitality by Kazakh government and nation and expressed a good assessment of talks on regional and international issues.

Iran’s foreign minister praised Kazakhstan’s support for Iran in international arena and the positive role the country has played in different issues, including Iran’s nuclear issue and the Syria process.

He also hailed Kazakhstan’s former President Nursultan Zarabayev because of his leading role in different global issues, including nuclear-weapons-free world.

Afghanistan crisis, necessity of respecting Afghan people’s demand and their achievements, the need for endurance of democracy in Afghanistan and tribal and lingual balance in political future of the countries were among issues discussed in Zarif’s meetings, according to the minister.

Zarif underlined that both Iran and Kazakhstan agreed on Tehran’s membership in Eurasian Economic Union and peaceful exploitation of the Caspian Sea.

Expressing hope that the talks on the Caspian Sea Baseline would bear fruit, Zarif said that common transit paths of Iran and Kazakhstan and the necessity of increasing means of regional and international connection were seriously discussed in the meetings.

He welcomed Kazakhstan’s presence in Iran’s Inche Boron customs, Bandar Abbas and Chabahar Ports. The top diplomat also described Kazakhstan’s joint manufacturing of Sputnik COVID-19 Vaccine with Russia as a great achievement.

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnEnglish