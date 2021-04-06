Zarif expresses happiness to have visited Kyrgyzstan

“Very happy to be in Kyrgyzstan for talks with President [Sadyr] Japarov, FM [Ruslan] Kazakbaev & other top officials,” Zarif tweeted.

He said that they have emphasized “common interests” and their “talks focused on leveraging … age-old bond to expand economic ties and facilitate access to int'l transit routes.”

“Next stop: Kazakhstan,” he wrote.

Zarif started his central Asian tour on Monday, which includes Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan.

Iran's foreign minister met with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Monday. The officials discussed issues of mutual interest.

