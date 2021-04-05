Zarif terms meetings with Uzbek officials as "fruitful"

In a twitter message on Monday night, he wrote "Delighted to meet President Mirziyoyev and FM Kamilov in #Uzbekistan.

Fruitful talks on ways to build on our millennia-old ties to propel our bilateral and regional cooperation.

Next stops: Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan"

The Iranian foreign minister on Monday met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to review the issues of mutual interest.

Zarif, who is in Tashkent, called for bolstering the areas that benefit both sides.

Mirziyoyev, for his part, urged the importance of bilateral relations and the need to boost cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the holding of the 14th round of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in a shorter period of time.

Earlier, Zarif made the remarks in Uzbekistan, after a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov.

Congratulating the people of Uzbekistan on Nowruz (the New Persian Year), the Iranian foreign minister said that the Iranian and Uzbek people share many cultural values in common, including Nowruz.

He also said on Monday that Iran can serve as a transit road for Uzbekistan to the global markets and the high seas.

Zarif made the remarks in Uzbekistan, after a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov.

Congratulating the people of Uzbekistan on Nowruz (the New Persian Year), the Iranian foreign minister said that the Iranian and Uzbek people share many cultural values in common, including Nowruz.

He said that during the meeting with the Uzbek foreign minister, they explored ways to promote different economic, political and cultural relations and discussed regional cooperation, including peace in Afghanistan, as well.

Zarif said that there are many different grounds for cooperation with Uzbekistan, adding that he would raise expansion of cooperation with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev later today.

The Iranian foreign minister is on a visit to Central Asia for meetings with officials from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Zarif paid a visit go the Center for Islamic Civilization which is under construction in Tashkent.

He said that construction of the center could both strengthen reliance on the Islamic beliefs in line with the fight against extremism and distancing from violent perceptions of Islam.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish