FM Zarif, Uzbek president exchange views on issues of mutual interest

Zarif, who is in Tashkent, called for bolstering the areas that benefit both sides.

Mirziyoyev, for his part, urged the importance of bilateral relations and the need to boost cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the holding of the 14th round of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in a shorter period of time.

Earlier, Zarif made the remarks in Uzbekistan, after a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov.

Congratulating the people of Uzbekistan on Nowruz (the New Persian Year), the Iranian foreign minister said that the Iranian and Uzbek people share many cultural values in common, including Nowruz.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish