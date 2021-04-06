Zarif, Kyrgyz president discuss issues of mutual interest

Congratulating Japarov's election as the president of his country, Zarif referred to the existing capacities for expansion of cooperation in different fields and appreciated him for paying attention to bilateral relations.

The Iranian foreign minister also stressed the pursuit of the decisions made by the previous meeting of the joint commission of economic cooperation and expressed readiness for holding the commission’s 13th session.

Referring to the cultural and civilizational commonalities of the two countries, he said that the welfare, peace, and security of Kyrgyzstan’s people are important to Iran.

The Kyrgyz president, for his part, said in the meeting that the expansion of cooperation with Iran is of importance to Bishkek and that existence of political relations and its continuation show that both countries are interested in promoting their relations.

Japarov expressed consent at the relations of Iran’s and Kyrgyzstan’s parliaments and reminded that there are huge capacities for economic cooperation, especially in agriculture, medicine, and construction fields.

He also appreciated Iran for its humanitarian aids in countering the COVID-19 virus.

