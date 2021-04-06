Iran interested in Eurasian Economic Union

Speaking in a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev, Zarif discussed bilateral issues, regional and international cooperation, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Zarif said that the current level of economic relations between Iran and Kyrgyzstan is lagging behind the capacities available for the two countries.

He called for advancing level of economic cooperation in conformity with potentials at hand, especially in the fields of technical-engineering, road construction, dam construction, construction of thermal, solar and hydro power plants and in transportation and transit.

Referring to some obstacles such as COVID-19 for developing cooperation and the US' unilateral, cruel and illegal sanctions, he hoped for lifting sanctions and eradicating coronavirus by carrying out national vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, Kazakbaev appreciated Iran for sending humanitarian aid to Kyrgyz people in time of pandemic.

He referred to joint cultural relations and common values between Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

He also expressed Kyrgyzstan readiness for maintain all-out cooperation with Iran in agricultural, pharmaceutical , constructing small and medium hydroelectric power plants and resuming flights.

Regional issues, Afghan peace process and cooperation in regional and international fields were the other topics discussed by both sides.

