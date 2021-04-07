Iran, Kazakhstan FMs review issues of mutual interests

Zarif's Central Asian tour stated from Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Zarif paid a visit to the Center for Islamic Civilization which is under construction in Tashkent.

He said that construction of the center could both strengthen reliance on the Islamic beliefs in line with the fight against extremism and disavowal from so-called violent perceptions in the name of Islam.

On the second leg of his Central Asian tour, Iranian foreign minister traveled to Kyrgyzstan and discussed bilateral issues with his Kyrgyz counterpart and president of Kyrgyzstan.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish