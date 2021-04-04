President Rouhani congratulates Senegalese President on National Day

In a message to Repulic of Senegral President Macky Sall, Rouhani congratulated him and the people of Senegal on the country's National Day.

The Iranian president expressed hope that in light of the will Iranian and Senegalese officials, the ties between Iran and Senegal will see growth and develop in all interested areas.

He also wished health and prosperity for the President and people Senegal.

Republic of Senegal became independent on April 4, 1960.

