New Iranian envoy presents credentials to President of Senegal

Dehshiri met with President Macky Sall which took place on Tuesday after he reviewed the Presidential Guard of Honor.

The Iranian ambassador said in the meeting in presence of both the Senegalese president and Senegalese Foreign Minister, Amadou, that the Islamic Republic of Iran is willing to fully develop the political and economic relations with the friendly and Muslim country of Senegal.

The President of Senegal said that the Senegalese government is keen on expanding cooperation in all areas in light of importance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and its capabilities.

Iran and Senegal enjoy longstanding and historical relations.

