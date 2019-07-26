Zarif leaves Senegal for Tehran

Zarif left Tehran on July 13 for New York to attend the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) meeting and in spite of created limitations by the US government had interviewed by media such as BBC, CMBC, CNN, Bloomberg and PBS.

He delivered speech at ECOSOC meeting and met with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Then, Zarif left for Caracas, capital of Venezuela, and delivered speech at the foreign ministers meeting of Non-Aligned Movement member states.

Zarif also met with President Nicolas Maduro and First Vice-President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez.

After Venezuela, Zarif arrived in Nicaragua and held meetings with President Daniel Ortega and President of National Assembly Gustavo Porras Cortes.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish