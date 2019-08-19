Senegalese Shia delegation, Iran Hajj official met in Mecca  

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Vice Chairman of Senegal Ulama Council Sheikh Khazrami Wan in Mecca late Monday.

Referring to the problems faced by the Muslims in today's world, he said that Hajj can help find ways to achieve peace and friendship in the world.

"We are ready to share experience in the field of Hajj with our Bosnian Muslim brothers," he said.

Khazrami, for his part, said that Hajj can help promote friendship among Muslims.

He also hailed Iran's achievements in various fields.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish