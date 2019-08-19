19 August 2019 - 19:45
Senegalese Shia delegation, Iran Hajj official met in Mecca  

Tehran, Aug 19, IRNA -- Supreme Leader's representative in Hajj and pilgrimage affairs Abdol Fattah Navab said on Monday that Hajj ritual ceremonies which bring Muslims together from around the world has an extraordinary capacity with no parallel in other religions.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Vice Chairman of Senegal  Ulama Council Sheikh Khazrami Wan in Mecca late Monday.

Referring to the problems faced by the Muslims in today's world, he said that Hajj can help find ways to achieve peace and friendship in the world.

"We are ready to share experience in the field of Hajj with our Bosnian Muslim brothers," he said.

Khazrami, for his part, said that Hajj can help promote friendship among Muslims.

He also hailed Iran's achievements in various fields.

