Iranian athlete obtains quota for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Hadipour was one of the four-member team that had participated in the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Moscow, and managed to get an Olympics quota by reaching the semifinals, said the head of Gilan Province Taekwondo Committee, Mohsen Setorgi.

Hadipour competed in the -58 kg weight category. He has already defeated athletes from Senegal and Portugal to reach the semifinals. Then, he was defeated twice to finish fourth.

The World Taekwondo Federation announced its Olympic ranking in December in which Hadipour retained his previous ranking.

