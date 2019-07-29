Zarif's proposal proves US not serious about negotiation: Spox

Referring to Zarif's suggestion on ratification of the additional protocol in exchange for the permanent suspension of all US sanctions, Abbas Mousavi said that the foreign minister proposed it to Washington to try if it seriously wants to take a step forward.

When in New York to participate in a UN meeting, Zarif told the American television PBS that "There is a provision in the current agreement that is, in 2023, we're supposed to ratify the additional protocol, which requires us to put all our facilities under UN inspections for life. That would be permanent. And it would also require the United States to lift its sanctions by Congress permanently. That is a provision that we already negotiated."

Zarif added that the President can implement that provision right now, and rest assured that Iran would never produce nuclear weapons.

The proposal was rejected by the US government, Mousavi said, adding that the opposition to such a plan was predicted as "they have never been seeking any talk or agreement that leads to a right result".

The spokesman also said that the European signatories to the deal can also work on the suggestion if they are prepared for dialogue and interaction.

"We are seeking dialogue, and has put our proposal forth," he said.

Iran has always said that dialogue is viable only if it has a clear agenda and brings practical results, Mousavi added.

Commenting on the reports on the seizure of a tanker carrying Iranian oil by Singapore, the spokesman said that the ministry has yet to receive official reports from Iran's embassy in China. The consignment were bound China, and if the report turns out to be true, it is regrettable that some countries are contributing to the US economic terrorism and are admitting its bullying.

Being asked about the Portuguese embassy stopping issuing visas for Iranians, the spokesman said the problem was related to personnel and it is about to be solved.

Commenting on the Brazilian entities denying service from Iranian vessels, Mousavi said that American officials claimed food and medicine are not included in the sanctions.

He described the sanctions that prevented the Brazilians from refueling Iranian vessels as an instance of 'economic terrorism' and said that the Brazilian Judiciary proved being independent and capable of defending the country's companies.

Referring to the diplomatic efforts made by Iran's Foreign Ministry, Mousavi said the issue of refueling Iranian vessels was raised during the visit of Foreign Minister Zarif to the Latin America.

Provisions have been made by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization and the Foreign Ministry to solve the issue if the same happens in the future.

Answering a question on the latest developments on the Nigerian Muslim Leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, he said that Iran is closely following his situation through consultations and diplomatic efforts.

Foreign Minister Zarif during his recent visit to Senegal made some diplomatic efforts on the issue, and he will also follow it at international gatherings.

