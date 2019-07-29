Iran to reduce commitments more if EU not to take practical action

Mousavi made the remarks in his weekly briefing to the press.

Asked about the outcome of the JCPOA arbitral commission held in Vienna on July 28, Mousavi said that the commission convened at the requests of both Iran and Europe. Europeans were unhappy with Iran's reducing commitments to the JCPOA; and Iran criticized them for their inaction, as well as following the US lead like arrest of some Iranian citizens and extraditing them to the US at the behest of Washington.

Mousavi said that these people were arrested due to US unilateral and oppressive sanctions, which even did not exist when they were arrested.

He added that diplomatic encounters are underway in the form of bilateral meetings and the joint commission to keep the JCPOA alive.

Saying that the UK move to seize supertanker Grace 1 carrying Iran's oil was a violation of the deal, he added that there has been no special agreement. The meeting was about the commitments to the deal and Instrument in Support of Trade and Exchange (INSTEX).

If INSTEX doesn’t lead to practical steps, Iran will not accept it and will take the third step of reducing commitments.

Asked about the JCPOA joint commission, he said that meeting was "constructive and progressive" and made the atmosphere a bit clearer; Iran is waiting for Europe's "practical and tangible measures" to implement the JCPOA.

He added that the Europeans are more talkative than what they do concerning the JCPOA; they spoke more seriously this time and accepted to so certain things, "but we cannot count on them."

He said Iran will wait to see Europe's practical measures and that President Hassan Rouhani wrote in his letter to the leaders of the states parties to the JCPOA about Iran's plans clearly. They know what they should do.

Answering a question about if Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi had visited Iran for mediating between Iran and the US, he said that it is natural that things like the oil tanker that the UK has seized and the tensions in the Persian Gulf have been discussed, but Mousavi didn’t approve that bin Alawi wanted to mediate.

He said that the past several weeks were full of diplomatic schedules and that Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif made a visit to New York, then Latin America, and finally Senegal, which were successful and had achievements; Iraq's prime minister and Oman's foreign minister came to Tehran and the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission was held at Iran's request. Also, groups from China and India are due to visit Tehran.



