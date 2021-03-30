UN role in Afghan peace talks stressed in Tajikistan conference: Zarif

Zarif said that there was “extensive talks at the Heart of Asia [meeting] in Dushanbe,” and issues of Afghanistan, regional and global issues and bilateral cooperation were on agenda with presidents and foreign minister of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, as well as foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, India, Pakistan, Turkey.

The Conference “stressed UN role in inclusive Afghanistan peace talks", he added.

The first Asian Heart Conference, also known as the Istanbul Process, was held in Istanbul in 2011 with the participation of foreign ministers from 14 countries to expand regional cooperation towards Afghanistan in 2011 with the focus of Afghanistan and Turkey’s efforts.

China, India, Afghanistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were among the countries whose representatives attended the first Asia Heart Trends Conference.

The Asia Heart Conference has so far held eight meetings in Turkey (2011, 2019), Afghanistan (2012), Kyrgyzstan (2013), China (2014), Pakistan (2015), India (2016), and Azerbaijan (2017).

