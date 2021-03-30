Iran, Tajikistan discuss expansion of ties

Zarif met and held talks with Mukhriddin on Tuesday.

Referring to the fruitful negotiations with the President of Tajikistan, Zarif stressed the readiness of Iran to expand and deepen bilateral relations with Tajikistan.

Mukhriddin described the shared culture and history of the three countries (Iran, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan) as a priceless wealth for all three nations and stressed his country's readiness to develop a trilateral economic infrastructure, including strengthening the transit and rail capacity between the three states.

On Monday, Zarif and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in a meeting in Dushanbe reviewed mutual cooperation and regional developments.

During the meeting in Tajikistan's capital yesterday, Zarif and Rahmon discussed bilateral relations in various fields, including economic issues, trade, energy, industry, transportation, science, and culture.

The two sides also highlighted the important role of the joint commission for cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister and President Rahmon also called for cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, and other cross-border organized crime.

Zarif arrived in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Monday for a 2-day visit to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process initiative and to meet with the Central Asian country's high-ranking officials.

