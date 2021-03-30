Iran ready to cooperate with Tajikistan, Afghanistan in cultural program: Zarif

Zarif arrived in Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan, on Sunday evening and was welcomed by the deputy foreign minister and some other Tajik officials.

Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin expressed respect for rich Iranian culture, adding that the cultural commonalities of Iran, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan are a high example of convergence in the region.

He also suggested that joint Nowrouz programs be held with the participation of the three countries.

In the trilateral meeting, the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Hanif Atmar expressed readiness to pursue cultural, economic, and political cooperation among the three countries based on an operational road map.

On Monday, Zarif and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in a meeting in Dushanbe reviewed mutual cooperation and regional developments.

During the meeting in Tajikistan's capital yesterday, Zarif and Rahmon discussed bilateral relations in various fields, including economic issues, trade, energy, industry, transportation, science, and culture.

The two sides also highlighted the important role of the joint commission for cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister and President Rahmon also called for cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, and other cross-border organized crime.

