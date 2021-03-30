Heart of Asia Conference kicks off in Dushanbe

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon delivered the opening speech at the conference, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani being the next official to address the participants.

Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE constitute the 15 member countries of the Heart of Asia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Dushanbe on Sunday to attend the conference.

Zarif and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, in a meeting on the sidelines of the conference earlier Today, reviewed issues of mutual interest.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the latest developments in the Caucasus as well as bilateral cooperation in the Caspian Sea.

Zarif also had another meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on Monday when they explored ways for mutual cooperation on economy, trade, energy, industry, transportation, science and culture.

During the meeting, the two sides underlined the significance of an Iran-Tajikistan Joint Cooperation Commission.

The Iranian foreign minister has also met with his Indian and Afghan counterparts as well as the executive secretary of CICA.

