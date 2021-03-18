COVID-19 claims 89 lives over past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Some 7,530 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were identified over the past 24 hours, 673 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She noted that 1,521,377 patients out of a total of 1,778,645 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,866 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected nearly 121 million people across the world, of whom over 2,700,000 people have lost their lives.

9417**1416

