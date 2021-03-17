Mar 17, 2021, 2:17 PM
COVID-19 claims 65 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Tehran, March 17, IRNA – Some 65 more Iranians have died from the the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 61,492, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday.

Some 7,802 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were identified over the past 24 hours, 670 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She noted that 1,514,061 patients out of a total of 1,771,115 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,859 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected nearly 119.8 million people across the world, of whom over 2,653,000 people have lost their lives.

