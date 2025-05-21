Pugwash Conferences chief says no one can demand that Iran halt its enrichment activities

Tehran, IRNA – Hussain Al-Shahristani, President of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, says no one can ask Iran to stop its uranium enrichment program.

In response to IRNA reporter’s question on U.S. demand regarding zero enrichment in Iran, Al-Shahristani said on Tuesday that enrichment and the peaceful use of nuclear energy for the benefit of people, the economy, and development were enshrined as fundamental pillars of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

He added that any use of nuclear energy for purposes other than peaceful ones is entirely unacceptable, unlawful, and in violation of the NPT.

Therefore, forcing a country to completely abandon enrichment is merely a slogan perhaps used inside a country but no one can deny this right, he stated.

Commenting on request made by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and some third parties urging Iran to build confidence regarding its peaceful use of nuclear energy, he said cooperation with the IAEA and transparency are absolutely vital but only if the other party also adheres to its commitments.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran will not negotiate over its right to enrich uranium, adding that the United States has raised “unreasonable and illogical” demands during the course of indirect negotiations with Tehran.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei urged U.S. officials to refrain from making unfounded claims, emphasizing that Iran does not seek permission from anyone to enrich uranium.

