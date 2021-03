Iran's team leader Mehrdad Jangali told IRNA on Monday that 584 karatekas from 72 countries participated in this tournament.

He said that Iranian fighters won two gold medals, one silver and two bronzes.

Poursheeb managed to defeat rivals from Poland, Belgium, Italy, Croatia and Kazakhstan in the category of -84kg.

The fighter has so far won 24 medals in different international competitions.

