Iran's Hadipour secure position in World Taekwondo ranking

Speaking to IRNA, head of Gilan taekwondo committee Mohsen Setorgi said based on World Taekwondo Federation's recent Olympic ranking list, Hadipour is still standing on the 5th position.

He added that Iranian taekwondoka in the weight category of – 58 kg and with 270.38 points ranks 5th in the world.

He said that South Korea, Italy, South Korea and Spain ranked 1st to 4th respectively.

Earlier, International University Sports Federation (FISU) named Iranian karate fighter Armin Hadipour as the best athlete of the decade, according to the head of the karate committee of Gilan Province.

Hadipour has secured a quota for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He was one of the Iranian four-member team that had participated in the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Moscow, and managed to get an Olympics quota by reaching the semifinals.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish