COVID-19 claims 53 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

London, March 12, IRNA – Some 53 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 61,069, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday.

Some 8,088 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 593 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

Lari noted that 1,477,588 patients out of a total of 1,731,558 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,829 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 118 million people across the world, of whom over 2,600,000 people have lost their lives.

