First COVID-19 Indian vaccine shipment to arrive in Iran soon: Official

Tehran, March 11, IRNA - Spokesman for Food and Drug Administration of Iran Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that the first India-made COVID-19 vaccine shipment will arrive in Iran in the coming hours.

The fifth shipment of the coronavirus vaccine and the first shipment of the COVAXIN vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech Institute of India were loaded destined for Iran, Jahanpour wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that this shipment contains 125,000 doses of the COVAXIN vaccine.

Considering this shipment, 695,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been imported into the country, he noted.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,600,000.

The number of dead in Iran has passed 60,000.

