Zarif in his Twitter account, publishing an image of an Iranian patient girl, wrote on Friday.

"This is a little girl who's paid the price for cruel & inhumane choices of politicians far away. Her situation isn't unique in Iran," he added.

"Even amid COVID-19, US continues to exert Trump's failed "maximum pressure" on Iranians. Isn't it time to try something that may actually work?," Zarif said.

