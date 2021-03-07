Over 3m doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be imported from South Korea

Earlier, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki had said that AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical company announced that it will start delivering 4.2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Iran in the form of COVAX as of February 2021.

Iran has also ordered coronavirus vaccine from Russia and China and started to carry out vaccination among healthcare workers, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions.

Chancellor of Iran University of Medical Sciences Jalil Koohpayehzadeh had said that the Iran-made COV-Pars vaccine is technically the best vaccine produced in the world against coronavirus.

7129**2050

