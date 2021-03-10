Iran issues permit for emergency use of Sinopharm vaccine

Reportedly, some 250,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine have been recently sent to Iran in coordination with Iranian Embassy in Beijing.

The vaccine has received a permit for emergency use from the Food and Drug Administration of Iran, Jahanpour pointed out.

Emergency licenses for the Sinopharm vaccine have already been issued in at least 33 countries throughout the world, he stated.

He went on to say that its use has begun in the country origin and some other states.

Earlier, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi has ensured that there were no concerns on fast vaccination as the country's health network has capability to vaccine 20 million people a month.

