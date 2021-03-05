ّForeign Ministry only authority to announce Iran's foreign policy: Spox

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in reaction to what Iran's Secretary of Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaee’s had earlier said in an interview with Financial Times.

The Foreign Ministry Spokeman also said that the opinions voiced in the interview are personal ideas.

Speaking to Financial Times, Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaee has Iran will be ready to negotiate with the US and other Western powers if they provide a clear signal.

They must reassure Iran that all the sanctions imposed after the signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be removed in less than one year and tell Iran to go and negotiate this process, Rezaee added.

