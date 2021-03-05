Zarif: I will shortly present our constructive concrete plan of action

Zarif in his Twitter account said on Friday: "Iranian polity is vibrant & officials express diverse opinions But those opinions should NOT be confused with state policy."

"As Iran's FM & chief nuclear negotiator, I will shortly present our constructive concrete plan of action—through proper diplomatic channels."

Zarif tweeted the message in reaction to an interview with The Financial Times of London by an Iranian presidential hopeful putting forward his personal views about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

