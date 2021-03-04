Zarif : JCPOA cannot be renegotiated

"JCPOA cannot be renegotiated—period," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"If 2021 is not 2015, it's not 1945 either. So let's change UN Charter & remove the veto—so often abused by US. Let's stop posturing—which we both did 2003-2012 to no avail—& get down to implementing JCPOA—which we both actually signed on to," he added.

Earlier, Zarif demanded corrective measures by the US and abiding by its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the US must return to the JCPOA by lifting all sanctions and taking practical measures.

He added that in the last four years, the international community has witnessed the US' illegal approach and a full-scale economic war against Iran.

These cruel and illegal sanctions have inflicted irreparable damage to Iran's government and people, he said.

As per Iran’s wisdom and insight, the JCPOA has so far survived despite the fact that the US had opted for its obliteration. The US, as the one who violated the Deal, shall lift all sanctions and take practical steps in order to be able to return to the JCPOA, he underscored.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish