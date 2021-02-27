Iran to disable IAEA cameras if sanctions not lifted in 3 months

Ali-Akbar Salehi, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the remarks at a state TV program on Friday.

For three months, the IAEA will be denied access to surveillance cameras, Salehi said, stressing that if sanctions are not lifted, information recorded by the cameras will be deleted and cameras will be uninstalled.

On February 23, Iran stopped voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, in compliance with with a Majlis (Parliament) Law. However, some necessary inspections are underway within the framework of Safeguards Agreements up to next three months.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran) agreed to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and the Additional Protocol (AP) thereto, which is provisionally applied by Iran since 16 January 2016, according to the Agency statement.

Asked why "three months" is set at the agreement, Salehi explained that the IAEA releases report every three months.

On Saturday (February 27), the IAEA will give a report, and the next will be by the next 90 days, Salehi noted.

About the Feb 21 Joint Statement between Iran and the IAEA, Salehi said nothing was behind the curtain.

Touching upon Iran's Majlis Law on the issue, the official said that from the technical point of view, the Law was excellent as it created a golden opportunity for enriching 20 percent [of uranium] just within 24 hours.

The halt happened in line with implementation of the Majlis (Parliament) Law passed last December.

