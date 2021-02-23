Govt spox urges US to act upon UNSC Resolution 2231

Speaking during his weekly press conference, the Iranian spokesman said that Iran is a member of the Safeguards Agreement of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, and based on its commitments, the majority of inspections which do not fall within the framework of the Additional Protocol - will remain in place.

“Therefore, halting the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol does not mean halting cooperation with the IAEA. This cooperation will continue, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has in a letter informed the IAEA of all the issues in advance,” he noted.

He said the move is clearly not what Iran would really want to do, and is just a reaction to the US procrastination in lifting the sanctions and fulfilling its commitments under UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Rabiei said that the government seeks to tackle the hardships that have been imposed by the government for years as the US economic war on the lives and economy of the people.

"On the basis of the law passed by the parliament, negotiations was held by chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi and IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to stop the Additional Protocol and will not harm the level of cooperation and mutual actions and relations with the IAEA to ensure trust Iran built with the international community in Iran's nuclear activities and we are ready to continue with our commitments, as we have done so many times.

According to United Nations Security Council, Resolution 2231 (2015) urges full implementation of the JCPOA on the timetable established in JCPOA Annex V and sets forth steps for the eventual removal of Security Council sanctions on Iran.

