Rouhani: Conditions for Int’l cooperation changing

Rouhani made the remarks while receiving the copies of credentials of 5 ambassadors from the states namely Senegal, Bolivia, Ghana, Slovakia, and Romania, noting that the conditions for Iran's international cooperation have changed as compared to the past.

He asserted that Iran would make efforts to develop cooperation with varied countries.

Iran is currently developing and testing three types of COVID-19 vaccines and is ready to share its know-how with other states, including Slovakia, he underscored.

Private companies of both nations can be pioneers in bolstering relations and cooperation in diverse fields, he further noted.

Iran is keen on developing cooperation with Ghana in the economic and scientific fields and taking advantage of the opportunities available for extraterritorial cultivation, he pointed out.

