President Rouhani: Iran determined to work with Bolivia

In a meeting with the new Bolivian Ambassador to Tehran to receive her credentials, Rouhani emphasized on the importance of Tehran-La Paz relations and said that exchange of products can help ties expand in different areas.

He wished success for the new Bolivian Ambassador Romina Guadalupe Perez Ramos and expressed hope that bilateral ties would deepen during her term.

Guadalupe Perez Ramos, in turn, said that Iran was a strategic partner for Bolivia and the country has always defended Iran’s rightful stance in the international arena, including in the nuclear issue.

Assigned to the post for the second time, the Bolivian diplomat said that expansion and deepening of ties between Tehran and La Paz was among her main goals.

