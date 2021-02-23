Rouhani congratulates Japan National Day

While the world in involved with COVID-19 pandemic and the international community has undergone dramatic political and security developments, fortunately Iran and Japan are developing relations, the message reads.

It shows both sides’ determination and efforts for developing cooperation in different fields.

Meanwhile, in a separate message to Emperor of Japan Naruhito, Rouhani congratulated His Eminency on National Day of Japan and Naruhito’s birthday.

He hoped for boosting friendly ties between Iran and Japan.

