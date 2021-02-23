Feb 23, 2021, 12:14 PM
Rouhani congratulates Japan National Day

Tehran, Feb 23, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani in a message to Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga offered congratulation on Japan National Day and assured that historical and friendly ties will develop.

While the world in involved with COVID-19 pandemic and the international community has undergone dramatic political and security developments, fortunately Iran and Japan are developing relations, the message reads.

It shows both sides’ determination and efforts for developing cooperation in different fields.

Meanwhile, in a separate message to Emperor of Japan Naruhito, Rouhani congratulated His Eminency on National Day of Japan and Naruhito’s birthday.

He hoped for boosting friendly ties between Iran and Japan.

