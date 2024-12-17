Iran, China strengthen international development cooperation

The Third China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Blue Economy Development Cooperation was held in Kunming, China, on December 15-16.

Abolfazl Kodehei, the Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and Head of the Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran signed the document on the Iran's behalf.

He met with the Deputy Director of the International Development Cooperation Agency of China to discuss enhancing economic exchanges, particularly through the implementation of projects in Iran utilizing resources from the South-South Fund and the China Global Development Initiative.

The forum, themed 'Future of the Blue Indian Ocean – Development Practice of the Global South', attracted over 300 participants from more than 50 countries and international organizations.

9341**2050