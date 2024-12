"Today is the day "A world free from #violence and #extremism". 13 years ago Iran's proposed resolution on "A world against violence and violent extremism" was adopted by consensus (A/68/127, 18 December 2013)," Baghaei wrote on his X account.

"That resolution is relevant today as it was then. Countering #terrorism & violent extremism and addressing its threats to peace, security and human rights requires enhanced international cooperation," he added.

