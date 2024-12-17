Dec 17, 2024, 10:43 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85693232
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Outgoing Portuguese ambassador meets with Araghchi

Dec 17, 2024, 10:43 PM
News ID: 85693232
Outgoing Portuguese ambassador meets with Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA - After finishing his mission in Iran, the Ambassador of Portugal met and said goodbye to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

At the end of his diplomatic mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ambassador of Portugal in Iran met and said goodbye to Iran's foreign minister on Tuesday evening.

2050

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .