UNGA approves anti-Iran resolution amid widespread skepticism

According to IRNA, this year’s anti-Iranian resolution proposed by Canada at UNGA received only 80 votes in favor whereas 27 nations rejected and 68 abstained from voting on Tuesday local time.

The same resolution had received only 77 votes in favor at the Third Committee of the General Assembly on November 20, meaning the total number of votes against and abstentions was 94.

The politically-motivated resolution, which is presented every year by Canada, is first being examined in the session of the Third Committee on the agenda “human rights situations and reports of special rapporteurs and representatives”.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always ejected the "unjust and politically motivated resolution" on the country’s human rights situation.

At Tuesday’s session of the UN General Assembly, the Iranian diplomat once again rejected the resolution calling is biased and unjust.

On November 14, Iran's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi slammed the Canadian-sponsored resolution adopted by the Third Committee of the General Assembly, saying that questioning Iran’s human rights shows the West’s double standards

While we acknowledge that there is always room for improvement, it is necessary to emphasize the selective, biased and hypocritical nature of this resolution, she then reacted, adding that “last year, the former Canadian ambassador could hardly hide his disappointment when I raised the human rights abuses in his country and its allies”.

Ershadi highlighted Canada's questionable human rights record, noting Ottawa’s "deafening silence" on Daesh terrorist attacks against Iran, and cited some incidents such as attack targeting pilgrims at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz as well as two terrorist explosions near the shrine of Iran’s anti-terror icon General Qassem Soleimani.

The deputy ambassador to the UN also hinted about Canada’s systematic efforts to obstruct Iranian democratic processes by refusing to allow Iranian expatriates to vote, saying a large number of Iranians living in Canada traveled to neighboring countries to vote.

She condemned the hypocrisy of the resolution's sponsors - Canada, the US, the U.K., and Germany –saying the same countries have been backing "the heinous atrocities committed by the usurping and child-killing Israeli regime” in Gaza.

Ershadi emphasized that her country, Iran, remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights.

4399