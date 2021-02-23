Pakistani daily calls for development of trade ties with Iran

Daily ‘Jang’ in its editorial comments said usually neighboring countries are geographically close to each other by rail, sea, and air which helps them to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties.

The newspaper emphasized the importance of the recent visit of the Minister of Interior of Pakistan to Balochistan and the two official border gateways with Iran at Taftan (Mirjavah border) and Gabd (Rimdan border).

It added considering the geographical conditions of Pakistan and its common borders with China, Iran, Afghanistan and even India, it is not possible for any of its neighbors to ignore Pakistan's commercial importance.

"Increasing trade relations with neighbors is an essential requirement of Pakistan's national interests," Jang added.

In this regards, the recent visit of the Minister of Interior to the Taftan border region of Pakistan is very important, where the process of fencing Pakistan's borders with Iran and the state of trade between the two countries and transportation facilities were examined.

The Pakistani newspaper wrote that the Islamabad government is committed to modernize the border management system, especially with Iran, to achieve trade goals, and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a comprehensive strategy to speed up the opening of border markets with Iran last month.

The editorial added the construction of border markets will not only provide job opportunities for people living in border areas, but will also help prevent smuggling.

It said brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan are the most important factor in strengthening trade cooperation between the two countries.

Jang said Iran and Pakistan also largely meet each other's agricultural needs, however, there are many areas for cooperation, including in the field of energy, which needs significant progress so effective steps must be taken as soon as possible.

Pakistani Interior Minister last Friday and Saturday visited two border crossings with Iran to review security measures in these areas, fencing and trade activities.

He stressed: The government of Pakistan is determined to strengthen friendship with the Islamic Republic of Iran and with the aim of strengthening the security of common borders, facilitating trade and the establishment of border markets is on the agenda.

The second official cross-border customs post opened in December last year at Rimdan-Gabd with the presence of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Pakistan’s Minister of Defense production Zobaida Jalal and other officials.

In addition, the Pakistani government has put the development of border infrastructure on the agenda, and in the latest move, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has called for speeding up the construction of border markets with Iran and developing a comprehensive solution in this regard.

