Enhanced int'l transport cooperation stressed between Iran, Pakistan

Murad Saeed, during a meeting with Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in Islamabad on Monday, stressed the importance of relations between the two neighboring countries and the commitment of the incumbent Pakistani government to strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two sides discussed the latest level of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, the latest state of road transport between Iran and Pakistan in the light of the outbreak of the coronavirus, with an emphasis on health protocols.

Emphasizing the opening of new border crossings between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Iran and Pakistan, they noted that as the traffic in the border areas of the two countries has increased, the provision of more facilities to each other's traders and drivers should also be increased.

The Minister of Roads and Communications of Pakistan and the Ambassador of Iran called for the need to identify the existing problems and provide solutions to overcome these through joint working committees.

They also stressed the need to develop international cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan on the development of road transport and communications.

The second official border between Iran and Pakistan, at Rimdan-Gabd was officially opened on December 19 last year with the presence of Mohammad Eslami, Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Zobaida Jalal Minister of Defense Production of Pakistan and other officials and Deputy Ministers of Interior, Foreign Affairs and Industry and mine.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish