Islamabad seeking enhanced ties with Tehran: Pakistani Advisor

In an exclusive interview with IRNA in Islamabad on Monday, Abdul Razak Dawood said he would like to attend the 9th joint trade Commission meeting of the two countries to be held in Tehran.

He said that his trip to Iran to participate in the meeting of the commission in October was disrupted due to COVID-19, adding, "But I would like to very much come to Iran.’"

The advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan speaking about the new policies of the country to facilitate trade with neighbors, including Iran and Afghanistan, said, "Our trade barriers are gradually ending with Afghanistan and we are pursuing the same policy with Iran."

Referring to the end of 2020 and the joint challenges to Iran and Pakistan posed by coronavirus and other obstacles to strengthening trade cooperation, he added, "Our relations with Iran are improving and we hope the development of joint trade will go beyond our political relations."

Abdul Razak Dawood stressed Pakistan is eager to develop relations with Iran. “A meeting was held in Islamabad in recent days, which was very fruitful, but we expect the bilateral efforts to be more fruitful,” he said.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran and expansion of trade with the country is very important for Pakistan, "so our focus is on developing trade with neighbors".

Praising the opening of second official border with Iran, the Advisor said that the government of Imran Khan is keen to develop border markets and infrastructure with Iran.

Opening of Rimdan-Gabd border, shining horizon of Iran-Pakistan relations

The year 2020 has witnessed the exchange of high-level delegations between the two countries and efforts to strengthen the friendly relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

Last year Pakistani Foreign Minister visited Tehran while Iranian Foreign Minister to Islamabad at the end of the year following the opening of the second official border between the two neighbors.

The opening of Rimdan-Gabd crossing as the second official border between Iran and Pakistan is another development in the friendly relations between the two neighboring countries.

Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway was officially inaugurated last Saturday in the presence of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Pakistani minister of defense production and other officials.

The crossing is the best route that gives Iran access to 37 percent of global population in China, Pakistan and India.

In southeastern Iran, Rimdan is located 120 km of Iranian strategic port of Chabahar and 70 km of southwestern Pakistani port of Gwadar.

