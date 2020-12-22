Iran, Pakistan's important regional partner: Minister

Zobaida Jalal expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini at her office in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to a statement of the ministry of defense production, the minister said "we have a strong resolve to further enhance our ties with Iran. The opening of the crossing at Gabd Ramdan is an important step in this regards".

She added the development will have a good impact on the lives of the people living close to the borders of the two states.

“It will also encourage legal trade and business activities and discourage smuggling and other related illegal businesses,” she said.

“Opening of the borders at various points will bring the people of both the countries close to each other and will boost the business and trade activities," Zobaida Jalal added.

She said that Pishin and four other points have also been identified and these points will be opened soon.

The Iranian ambassador conveyed that the government of Iran and Iranian people are very pleased and consider it as an important step. The Iranian ambassador thanked the Federal Minister for Defense Production Zobaida Jalal for her valuable efforts in this regard.

Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway was officially inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Pakistani minister of defense production and other officials.

The Rimdan-Gabd border crossing is the best route that gives Iran access to 37 percent of global population in China, Pakistan and India.

In southeastern Iran, Rimdan is located 120 km of Iranian strategic port of Chabahar and 70 km of southwestern Pakistani port of Gwadar.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish